On Thursday, Salman Khan celebrated Eid with his family and fans and the actor waved from his Galaxy apartment. Merely two days after Salman Khan greeted his fans from his residence, gunfire shots were heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

This piece of news has shocked and worried Salman Khan's fans.

Here's what exactly happened

As per various reports, the incident occurred around 4:51 am when two men fired three rounds and another four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments before fleeing the spot.

Nobody died or was injured in the incident.

A police officer said a preliminary inquiry revealed that five rounds were fired by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at around 5 am outside the actor's Galaxy Apartment residence.

After the incident, security has been tightened outside Salman Khan's house following the incident.

#CCTV #SalmanKhan Suspected Shooters

In bhen ka lo#o ki ma cho#i jayegi

We love you salman bhai #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5X7zTIyd7u — Harsh Kumar (@harshkumar3908) April 14, 2024

What does the CCTV footage show?

Hours after the gunshots were fired at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house, CCTV footage of the suspected shooters surfaced. The video features two accused fleeing on their motorbikes after firing at the actor's residence. The video shows both individuals driving their bikes at a relative speed.

As soon as the news of multiple gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's house, the crime branch, local police and forensic teams visited the spot for an investigation. The forensic team recovered the casing of bullets fired outside Salman Khan's house.

The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway.

Last year, Salman received a death threat from Canada-based infamous gangster Goldy Brar.

Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another individual, following an email threatening Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan, who has Y-plus category security, was at home when the incident took place.

Salman Khan has been provided with weapons by trained security personnel since the threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar came to light. He has also been provided with a personal weapon licence and he can carry a personal weapon for his safety.

Work Front

Salman Khan announced his next film, Sikandar, on Eid's auspicious occasion where he will be seen in the titular role. The film helmed by director AR Murugadoss is a collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.