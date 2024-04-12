It was indeed a star-studded Eid-Ki-Daawat at Sohail Khan's house. The bash was attended by Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan who celebrated their first Eid post marriage. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's close friends from the family attended the Eid dinner.

Bobby Deol with their wife Tanya Deol, Salman Khan, Orry, Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough, and Iulia Vantur, among others, attended the intimate dinner.

Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's party

Salman Khan's funky pants stole the attention. The actor wore a multi-coloured pant with a trendy print.

Salman's fashion statement was indeed on point as he paired the colourful pants with a black, full-sleeved t-shirt.

Bobby Deol also attended the Eid party where he wore a loose dark blue kurta-pyjama.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also posed for the paparazzi as he made his way inside the venue.

Preity Zinta looked radiant as she was seen twinning with her husband Gene Goodenough. Zinta wore a black kurta with matching palazzo pants.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wore a light blue kurta and pyjama. He also flaunted a new phone case in the form of a koala.

Another picture shows power couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt clicked at Salman Khan's Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir joined the superstar to celebrate Eid. In the photo, shared by a Salman Khan fan page on X (formerly Twitter),

For the Eid party, Alia picked a floral salwar kameez set. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual look with a tee paired with a denim jacket and jeans.

Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared inside pictures from the party.

Sohail Khan posed with Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan.

In one of the pictures Arpita Khan Sharma was seen recreating Orry's signature pose.

Arbaaz Khan, who looked dapper in white, was all smiles as he posed with Orry at the Eid bash.

In the first picture, we can see him standing next to Salman Khan who is facing his back towards the camera. Orry has a funny expression on his face as he writes 'All about last night, Eid Mubarak'.

Salman Khan kept a safe distance and didn't allow Orry to do his iconic one-hand touch pose.

Mother-daughter duo Alvira Agnihotri posed with daughter Alizeh and other guests at the party.

Fitness coach Deanne Panday also posted a photo dump from Sohail Khan's Eid party.

Deanne posted a photo with Bobby Deol, who looked dapper in an ethnic outfit.

Bobby Deol posed with the ladies at Sohail Khan's Eid party.