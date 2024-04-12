Hardik Pandya is going through the toughest phase of his life professionally, ever since he was announced as the captain of Mumbai Indians he has been getting booed by the crowd at every match.

Starting with MI vs GT, SRH vs MI, KKR vs MI and much more recently, MI clashed with Virat Kohli's RCB, Hardik Pandya was once again booed at the Wankhede stadium and looks like MI fans are still unhappy with Rohit Sharma being replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain as they didn't leave any chance to boo Hardik Pandya time and again.

Virat Kohli asked the crowd to not boo Hardik Pandya as he is an Indian player first ?#MIvsRCB | #IPL2024 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hjY2G4xxuj — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 11, 2024

Virat Kohli whose team was struggling to score runs as team Paltan was on fire.

Virat Kohli gestures Wankhede crowd to stop booing Hardik; hugs MI captain despite RCB's loss [Watch]

Kohli's gesture, urging Mumbai Indians fans to refrain from booing Pandya during their clash at the Wankhede Stadium was lauded by social media users as they hailed Kohli for his reaction and gesture.

However, Hardik Pandya silenced the booing crowd when he played an unbeaten quickfire knock of 21 off 6 balls to help the Mumbai Indians chase down the target. The crowd cheered for Hardik as led the team to win.

After the win, Kohli hugged Kohli Indian teammate. This happened a few minutes Virat urged the booing crowd to clap for the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav smashed fabulous 50s and led Mumbai Indians to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. Chasing 197.

VIRAT KOHLI REACTIPN AFTER PEOPLE CALLING HIM CHEEKU ? pic.twitter.com/Re69PyPfVs — ??????????? (@ProfKohli18) April 12, 2024

Mumbai Indians started with 70-plus runs inside the powerplay to eventually win the game in 15.3 overs. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul to enter the record books. Dinesh Karthik scored a 23-ball 53 to power RCB to 196/3 in 20 overs.

All these PR and agenda against Hardik Pandya by Rohit Sharma only to see Virat Kohli supporting him against the odds and changing the entire narrative on every social media pic.twitter.com/NaHcZmwY5d — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 12, 2024

Mumbai Indians will play their next match against long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.