Seems like troubles are far from being over in Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's life. After losing back-to-back three matches and then finally winning the first match on Sunday, Hardik Pandya is now grabbing headlines for recent personal trouble that has come his way.

It has been widely reported that Hardik and Krunal Pandya's stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya duped Hardik of approximately ₹4.3 crore in a business partnership.

What was the partnership about?

Notably, the three brothers - Krunal, Hardik and Vaibhav established a polymer business in 2021. As per the investment deal, Krunal and Hardik agreed to put 40% of the total money each whereas Vaibhav agreed to pump 20 per cent of the total capital and to manage the operational side of things.

However, Vaibhav put up yet another business entity in the same stream without the knowledge of Hardik and Krunal which breached the terms and conditions of the partnership between the three brothers.

It has been alleged that Vaibhav stealthily increased the margin of his profits from 20 to 33.3% which led to a loss to Krunal and Hardik.

Hardik earlier this week had kept kirtan at his residence. And on Thursday morning ahead of MI's clash with RCB, Hardik along with Krunal was seen visiting Siddhivinayak.

As Hardik and Krunal both are busy playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, this personal setback comes as a shocker for them.

While Krunal Pandya is playing for Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik has been facing the ire of fans ever since he was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise. He has been getting booed at the stadium for every match, while fans are only cheering for Rohit Sharma.

On (April 11) Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. They lost three games on the trot before tasting their first success against Delhi Capitals (DC) on their home turf.

Mumbai are eighth on the points table, just above RCB and DC.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj.