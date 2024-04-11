The joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is here as most of the Indian states are celebrating Eid with their near and dear ones today April 11 upon sighting of the crescent moon on April 10. On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media and extended their warm wishes for the season's greeting.

Aamir Khan poses with sons Junaid, and Azad at his residence; distributes sweets to paps

On Thursday, Aamir Khan was spotted outside his building with his sons Junaid and Azad, distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Aamir Khan clicked selfies with fans and greeted them for Eid.

Aamir with his sons Junaid and Azad were colour-coordinated and were seen in white kurtas.

Aamir was wearing a white plain kurta pyjama and rounded off his look with black slippers. His elder son, Junaid, wore a white chikankari kurta and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Netizens lauded the actor for his humble gesture as they disturbed sweets and also ate sweets that were offered to him.

Another video shows, sounds of dhol beats around his residence.

The paps wanted a solo picture of Aamir Khan, but he refused and said he wanted to get clicked with his sons.

A paparazzi asked Aamir, 'Solo pic lete hain," ( we want your solo picture).

To which the superstar smiles and replies, "Nahi saath me hi lete hain". ( No, we will click pictures together).

Work Front

Aamir, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He will be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The actor also recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies', along with his ex-wife Kiran. The film is directed by Kiran and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

Meanwhile, Junaid is set to make his film debut with the upcoming movie 'Maharaj', directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.