Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have often been paired romantically. The duo had apparently parted ways but is now back again. The actors have maintained that they are best friends, with Katrina even saying that she looks up to Salman as a family.

The two stars are currently performing at their Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded. In an interview at the tour, a reporter said that Katrina's birthday is on July 15, Salman was quick to correct him and said, "My baby's birthday is on July 16."

Salman's comment made Katrina blush. Salman immediately pointed at Katrina and the pointed at someone else saying, "Not this baby, that baby."

It's hard to tell which "baby" Salman is talking about but it can be assumed that it is for the Sheila Ki Jawaani star.

A few years ago, when Katrina and Salman were rumoured to be dating. Katrina, however, began getting close to Ranbir Kapoor and was rarely seen with Salman. However, the actors never spoke about their relationship.

Now, the reports suggest that Salman and Katrina rekindled their friendship on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. According to a report by Pinkvilla, during the shooting of the film, a member of the crew had said that the two could be seen bonding "like they used to before."

Salman Khan is all set for his next film Bharat with Priyanka Chopra after the success of Race 3, at least at the box office.

On the other hand, Katrina will appear in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan.

Check out the video here: