Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the success of Sanju. The film managed to make a good collection at the box office despite Salman Khan's Race 3 running alongside.

Ranbir now seems confident in competing with Salman at the box office as Shamshera will release for Eid 2020. Salman releases a film almost every year on Eid but 2020 might just not be his.

Salman's Eid releases over the years

2009

Wanted, directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film goes on to be a hit, collecting Rs 61 crore at the box office, and it revived Salman's dying career.

2010

Dabangg, produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and directed by Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav. Collecting Rs 141 crore at the box office.

2011

The release of Bodyguard marks Salman's hat-trick of box-office successes. It managed to collect Rs 148 crore at the box office.

2012

Salman's Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan received a roaring response. With a collection of Rs 198 crore, it just fell short of entering the Rs 200 crore club.

2014

Kick collects Rs 230 crore at the box office and gives heroine Jacqueline Fernandez her first taste of being in the Rs 200 crore club.

2015

Bajrangi Bhaijaan featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, broke into the Rs 300 crore club, grossing over Rs 320 crore.

2016

Salman records his most successful Eid with the release of Sultan, a film on wrestling helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film goes on to collect over Rs 420 crore at the domestic box office.

2017

Salman's Tubelight fails to light up the box office, collecting only about Rs 120 crore.

2018

The much-hyped Race 3, starts off well, breaking several records before settling down to be an average grosser with a collection of about Rs 160 crore.

Salman's upcoming film Bharat with Priyanka Chopra is set for Eid 2019 release. The actor also has Dabangg 3 after that.