Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had recently uploaded a video on Instagram. Katrina looks sizzling hot in the video and captioned it: "Powder and earth."

The fans were showering the comments section with compliments when actor Arjun Kapoor made a very funny comment. He wrote: "U got dandruff Katrina."

Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor also commented on Katrina's video stating, "Insane! What a hottie!" While Karan Johar said, "So hot!!"

Earlier this year, Katrina had shared a photo posing with Arjun and Varun. "Boys 15 years with these ones ...... from hate club .... to I think more love and maturity now bet I made u feel old @varundvn and @arjunkapoor," she had said.

Katrina Kaif had also made a funny revelation on TV show Koffee With Karan Season 5 about Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor starting the 'I hate Katrina club'. Talking about it, she had said, "For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an 'I Hate Katrina' club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don't know why Arjun joined it."

Arjun recently wrapped Namastey England and will begin working in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Katrina, on the other hand, will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai's Zero. She will also appear in Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

