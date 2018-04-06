Salman Khan was pronounced guilty in a 20-year-old Blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur sessions court Thursday, April 5, and has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

He was arrested immediately and was lodged at the Jodhpur Central Jail. The district judge will hear the actor's bail plea Friday, April 6, at 10.30 am.

Even as tension prevails among Salman's family and fans over the judge's decision, an old video of the Race 3 star is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video was reportedly recorded in 1998 when the blackbuck poaching incident came to light and the actor was summoned by the officials of forest department.

In the video, Salman looks stressed during a conversation with the forest department officials, who are asking him to sign on some documents.

In the latest hearing, all other actors, who were co-accused in the case, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted by the court.

According to reports, Salman spent the night in Jodhpur central jail adjacent to rape accused Asaaram Bapu's cell. He had been allotted a badge number 106 and was kept in barrack no. 1. No special arrangements were made for the superstar, and he was given dal roti like the other prisoners.