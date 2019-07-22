Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry for the list of contestants who would be locked inside the house this year. Out of 23 celebrity names that were revealed by International Business Times India a few weeks ago, Chunky Pandey had been finalised on the show. And according to the latest reports, Siddharth Shukla too has given his nod to the show.

Recently, it was reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was supposed to be a part of the show, had rejected the offer which eventually landed in Pooja Gor aka Pratigya's kitty. The TV actress has apparently shown her interest to be on Bigg Boss 13 and if things fall in right place, she will be locked inside the house for good.

Unlike other seasons, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired from 10 pm to 11 pm every day replacing two shows - Bepanah Pyaar and Vish. Bigg Boss 13 house is being built in Goregaon's Film City and the show will start airing on television by September 29.

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have hiked Salman Khan's fee to Rs 13 crore per week (Rs 6.5 crore per episode) and he will eventually be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly).