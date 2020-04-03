The equation between Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Salman Khan is totally a twisted one. While Arjun Kapoor was once very close to Khan; ever since Malaika proclaimed their love, the Kapoor and Khan scions have been at loggerheads. Boney Kapoor had also revealed that the equation between the two have soured in the recent times.

Amid all this, we caught an old video of Sonam Kapoor's reception where Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor were almost face-to-face. By the time Sonam tied-the-knot, the word had spread that Malaika Arora had left Arbaaz Khan for Arjun Kapoor. And there were also the reports of Salman Khan having tried his best to make Arbaaz and Malaika stay in the relationship but to no avail. The friction between Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan was quite apparent in the video.

The confrontation

In the video, Salman Khan was seen entering the party while Khushi Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were seen posing for the paparazzi. Salman is then seen making his way out of the camera and standing where few other celebs were standing to wait for his turn to get papped. There, Salman is seen hugging Boney Kapoor and few other celebs. An awkward Arjun Kapoor was seen lurking behind Salman Khan trying his best not to have an eye contact with the star. His body language also gave away how uncomfortable he was at the moment. What's more? Well, Salman didn't even turn towards Arjun's side and gave him a royal ignore. Salman also didn't look his happiest best and seemed a bit angry.

Boney spills the beans

Talking about Salman Khan and their equation with him, Boney had said in an interview, "Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman."