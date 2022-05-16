They might come from one of the biggest and most respected families. They might come with a legacy that is untouchable. They have might have seen the highest of highs in their careers. They might have the nation and perhaps, even the world going crazy for them. But, when it comes to their own love life, the Khan brothers have not been that fortunate.

Salman Khan: It is not that Salman Khan never fell in love. As we all know by now, he did and how! The Dabangg actor fell in love as passionately and madly as some of the characters we have seen him play onscreen. But, none of his love stories could have a happy ending. With beauty queen Sangeeta Bijlani, even the cards had been printed but the wedding was called off just a day before. With Somy Ali, there were various reasons behind the two drifting apart.

Salman Khan's relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains Bollywood's one of the most talked-about stories. So much so, that after the two parted ways, he went on to get her lookalike and featured Sneha Ullal in Lucky. While there was no love angle there, it soon came in another way as Katrina Kaif. Though they maintained that they were "extremely close friends," insiders had a different story to tell. But just like the other times, Khan's alleged possessiveness and abusive behavior got in the way of a happily ever after.

After Katrina, Salman again brought onboard her lookalike – Zareen Khan and featured her in Veer. But, the chemistry just was not there on screen. Jacqueline Fernandez was rumoured to be quite close to Salman Khan during the shoot of Kick. But, there was no love paradise there either. Last but not the least, Salman has often hinted at being with Iulia Vantur and not being "single" anymore. We just hope this one is for the keeps.

Arbaaz Khan: As their fans, we all felt Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage was what the institution was all about. The power couple of the industry, the two not only soared in their professional careers; but seemed inseparable in their personal life too. Such was the conviction netizens had in them that even when the stories of cracks between the two started floating around, their followers brushed it off as rumours.

Their separation and divorce did break a lot of hearts. Their decision to part ways seemed earth-shattering since the two seemed like two bodies, one soul till they broke the news of their separation. While Malaika is now happy with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan too found love in the arms of Giorgia Andriani. The two look quite happy together and we wish them the best.

Sohail Khan: Before he got married to Seema Khan (now Sachdev), Sohail was dating Pooja Bhatt. The two were madly in love and at the cusp of getting married when things suddenly went haywire. Pooja Bhatt herself had said in an interview how the two saw a future together. But, soon, Sohail made news for eloping with Seema since her family disapproved. The two got married in an Arya Samaj wedding at a temple followed by a nikaah.

There were rumours of Sohail Khan allegedly being involved with another actress but it turned out to be baseless. However, their decision to end the marriage again rocked the faith of many in the institution of marriage. We hope Sohail and Seema give love another shot, because what's life without a good love story, right?

