Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt is as fearless and bold as her father. From her success, failure, love stories, alcoholism to failed marriage; the prolific actress has never tried to hide any aspect of her life. Back in the days, much before she fell in love with Ranvir Shorey or married Manish Makhija, Bhatt was dating Sohail Khan.

Pooja and Sohail's affair

A lot was said and written about Sohail and Pooja's relationship. But, the two wanted a future together and were ready for marriage too. What came in between the two remains unknown but the duo never spoke ill of each other. Pooja was always quite fond of the Khan family too, except for Salman Khan.

Equation with Salman Khan

There was a cold war of sorts brewing between the two. Talking about the same, the Sadak actress had once told Stardust magazine that they were at loggerheads and hated each other. "I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn't get along. And that was made out to be this great 'war' between us. I guess it started because I didn't do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we're one big happy family."

About wedding with Sohail, Pooja had said, "I'm aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there who's already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don't even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together."