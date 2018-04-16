We have seen Salman Khan doing many things in reel life like fighting a wolf pack or jumping off from one building to another, but have you ever seen him performing a backflip in real life? Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar has treated Khan's fans with a training session from his 2016 blockbuster Sultan where Salman was seen performing a perfect backflip.

In the short video, Salman, who looked quite beefed up during the session, was seen perfectly landing on his feet after drawing a full circle with the help of his two trainers.

The video, which was shot at 2 am in the morning then, has now gone viral on the internet and Salman fans couldn't stop praising the Dabangg Khan's athleticism even at the age of 52.

Check out the video here:

Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) pic.twitter.com/YDuQ1g8z7V — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

For the uninitiated, Salman had undergone rigorous training to prepare for the wrestler role. He had gained 96 kg to look apt as an aging wrestler and then had to shed 18-20 kg to play the younger part.

On the work front, Salman is currently prepping for his upcoming film Bharat which will the mark his third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Zafar also shared that his team is in full flow with pre-production of Bharat adding that a lot of exciting announcements will be done in the days to come.

As the makers of the film are currently on a hunting spree for the leading lady opposite Salman Khan, we wonder whether Zafar has already found her.

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon....baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy ? — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds on the internet. After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor, rumors now suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan is being considered to play the leading role in Salman Khan's Bharat.

If the rumors turned out to be true, Salman and Kareena will be teaming up again for the fifth time after starring together in movies like Kyon Ki (2005), Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009), Bodyguard (2011) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Apart from Bharat, Salman will be next seen in Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3 which is the third installment in the Race franchise. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah and others in important roles.