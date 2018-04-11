Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been reportedly ignoring each other over the latter's growing proximity with Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora Khan. It was also believed that Arjun's closeness to Malaika was a reason for her divorce from her husband. Sources even claimed that they saw Malaika and Arjun partying together and getting intimate at Mumbai's high-end restaurants.

"When these rumors reached Salman's ears he confronted Arjun who promptly denied them. But now the whispers of the friendship between Malaika and Arjun are louder. And Salman is very upset. Everybody knows when it comes to his family he won't tolerate anyone causing any havoc," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle in 2016.

But when Salman was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sent to Jodhpur's central jail after the court's verdict Thursday April 5, Arjun was reportedly in constant touch with Salman's sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri enquiring about the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's status.

"Ever since Salman was convicted, Arjun has been in touch with Bhai's sisters, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, trying to find out more about him," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

In fact, Arjun has often been quoted as saying that he has learned everything from Salman. In his 2015 film Tevar, Arjun was seen shaking a leg on a song Salman Ka Fan which was dedicated to the Dabangg Khan.

Rumors had also started doing the rounds that Salman was reportedly telling filmmakers not to offer any work for Arjun Kapoor. The filmmakers, on their part, were avoiding Arjun in their films as they didn't want to offend Salman, reports said.

Arjun's father Boney Kapoor, who is a close friend of Salman, had reportedly advised his son to stay away from Malaika as it was affecting their friendship. It is being said that Salman appeared in Boney Kapoor's film No Entry with charging any fee as the latter was going through financial crisis.

A few months ago, rumors did the rounds of the tinsel town that Malaika and Arjun had decided to part ways and move on in their lives.

So it may be Arjun's desperate attempt to make things right with Salman once again, leaving behind the bitter memories of all that had happened in the past.

"Salman has been informed about Arjun's concern, but it's not known yet if the former will reciprocate the gesture," a source added.

After Sridevi's death, Arjun stood by his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their difficult times.

But will Salman Khan forgive Arjun Kapoor? Only time will tell.