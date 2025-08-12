After enchanting the audience with its love story, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara will soon dominate OTT too. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film has broken many box office records and continues to reach new milestones every week. The film has so far crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office despite competition from films like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

OTT platform and release date

Amid the craze around the film, its OTT release date has also been announced. YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma re-shared a post that revealed that the film will land on OTT in September. The Mohit Suri directorial will land on Netflix on September 12. The film had released on July 18 has been making money ever since.

Varun Badola's take on the craze

While the makers of the film continue to claim that the buzz and the frenzy around the film is all genuine and organic, actor Varun Badola hinted at something else. The prolific actor who plays Ahaan's father in the film, had accused the PR team of going a little overboard.

"I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai. (People bawling, breaking bangles, beating their chests). I think the promotions team went a little overboard... putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content. Thank god, people didn't get their legs broken and go crawling to see the film," he told Screen.

"But it's good only up to a certain level," he said. "People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it," he further added.