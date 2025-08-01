Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film's trailer dropped recently, setting social media ablaze with excitement. Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with legendary actors like Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and more. Ranbir's look and transformed physique for the film have generated quite some buzz on social media.

Ranbir asks about Saiyaara

Amid all this, the actor was papped by shutterbugs recently. As he posed for the paps, the Kapoor lad couldn't wait but ask them whether they have watched 'Saiyaara.' Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film—Saiyaara—directed by Mohit Suri, is making new records at the box office every day. The Saiyaara craze is real and nowhere near the finish line.

So, it didn't come as a surprise when Ranbir too asked about the film. While many called him "secure" for asking about someone else's film, many wondered if it was directed as sarcasm. Let's take a look at the comments.

Social media reactions

"Sarcasm?" asked a user.

"The most secure actor ever," another user asked.

"But Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was different," read a comment.

"The fever is amongst every single person no matter what," another comment read.

"Other insecure actors are spreading negativity and one secured actor is hyping the movie," a social media user wrote.

"He was being sarcastic," another social media user commented.

"Remember Animal?" one more social media user asked.

"Person who gave Animal is asking about Saiyaara?" one more of the comments read.

Kishore Kumar biopic vs Ramayana

Anurag Basu recently revealed in an interview that Ranbir Kapoor had rejected the Kishore Kumar biopic to be a part of the two-part mythological film Ramayana. He added that the two try to come together for some project, but their dates don't match. The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, while the second part will release somewhere in 2027.