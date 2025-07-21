The Panday clan is on cloud nine after the success of Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara'. Ahaan Panday, who is Ananya Panday's cousin, has shattered the box office with his powerful performance in Mohit Suri's love story. So much so that he is being touted as the "next superstar" of Bollywood. From being compared to Ranbir Kapoor in 'Rockstar' to Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Aashiqui'; Ahaan's is on a roll.

Chunky's dig

Amid all this, Chunky Panday seems to have taken a toll on the Khans and Kapoors of Bollywood. It all started with an Instagram post that read, "In a world of Kapoors and Khans, Pandays came out of syllabus." The post had pictures of Ahaan, Chunky and Ananya. And guess who was quick to share the post? Well, none other than Mr 'I am a joking' Chunky Panday!

The post soon made its way to Reddit and users couldn't agree more.

Reddit reacts

"I mean Pandeys indeed came out of syllabus no one could've predict that Chunky Pandey's daughter will have better career than SRK's daughter and Chunky Pandey's nephew will have better first movie than Amitabh's grandson!" a reddit user opined.

"Pandey's did came out of syllabus. Even the one who is not in acting profession, Alana managed to made her way through YouTube. I had no idea of Ahaan acting debut till poster came out," another reddit user commented.

" Look at the kind of backing Ibrahim, Agastya etc had and their debut was getting hyped for years. Here Ahaan came silently and got the best launch," one more reddit user shared.

"Actually, Ahaan was very smart not to debut with Shanaya or Khushi or Suhana. He would have drowned along with them," read a comment.

"Exactly and no promotion, no interview and let just songs do the talking was a masterstroke from yrf," another comment read.

"He choose the best kinda movie to debut which will create hype and public will like this kinda lover angst story more," a fan wrote.

"Ahaan would be hyped too, like the industry is hyping him now, saying he is next superstar. But I think Panday family is smart to choose otherwise and invest in training him rather than creating some hype It's better to speak through work rather than creating a hype before debut," one more of the comments read.

"I mean they did come out of syllabus. Also they all seem genuinely really close, both the brothers and their families. he must be happy for both Ahaan and Ananya. I would've never imagined they do better than the khan and bachchan kids lol," a person opined.