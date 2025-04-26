Kesari Chapter 2 has won over critics and the audience. The film based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre has been churning out big numbers at the box office. The film not only ended Akshay Kumar's streak of flops, it also proved Ananya Panday's versatility. Akshay Kumar played the role of Justice C Shankaran Nair, Ananya Panday played the role of lawyer Dilreet Gill.

Netizens not impressed with Panday

While we felt Ananya Panday has come a long way from Student Of The Year to Kesari Chapter 2 and that it reflects in her choice of roles and authenticity; not everyone was as convinced. The actress got trolled by a section of moviegoers on social media for her "half-baked" performance. And now, the film's director, Karan Singh Tyagi, has come out to speak on it.

Tyagi defended Ananya and said that the actress had been shadowing a lawyer for almost two years to get her body language right. He also added that Panday also learn Punjabi dialect to get the accent of her character right. He added that as per him, Ananya's performance was fantastic.

Director backs Ananya

"Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behaviour," he told IANS.

Karan also added that despite all this, if someone felt that Ananya's performance was not at par, they would work harder the next time. "If some people still felt it didn't work, we will work even harder next time to win them over," he added.

Coming back to the film, Akshay Kumar had defended the use of the word "F*ck you" in the film's trailer and in the film at the trailer launch. "Yes, I used that word. But what's surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' wasn't seen as a major insult? I think there's no greater insult than that," he had told the reporters. As per reports, Kesari 2's OTT release might be delayed as the film continues to get massive footfall in theatres.