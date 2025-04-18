Kajol's love-hate relationship with the media has come under the radar. Every time the diva reacts to the shutterbugs, it raises eyebrows. Known for being blunt and undiplomatic, Kajol never hesitates in schooling the paps every now and then. And something similar happened at the screening of Kesari 2.

What went down

Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's 'Kesari 2' screening was a star-studded event. From Suhana Khan to Veer Pahariya, several celebs came down to support the film. Paps couldn't stop screaming with excitement as they spotted Kajol at the red carpet. As Kajol walked towards Ananya Panday to meet her, shutterbugs started screaming the actress' name.

However, the 'Salaam Venky' actress was quick to shut them down. Kajol angrily gestured at them to calm down, and the paps eventually did get quiet. Now, social media has reacted to the video. As expected, many compared Kajol to Jaya Bachchan, and many accused her of 'overacting'.

"Future Jaya ji," wrote a user.

"Dusri Jaya Bachchan," another user commented.

"Kajol 2.0," read a comment.

"Overacting at its peak," read another comment.

"Isn't she becoming the next Jaya bachan," a social media user commented.

"Kajol being Kajol," another social media user opined.

"Arrogant," another comment read.

Kajol on social media

Kajol has always maintained that she was fortunate to not have grown up in the age of social media. But added that as a public figure, one has to deal with the scrutiny that comes with being famous.

"I have a slightly different way of looking at it: When people love you so much, they also feel they have the right to hate you that much. So, I won't say that they are right, but as public figures, we have to deal with that," Kajol had once said in an interview.