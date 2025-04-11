For a while there have been speculations on whether or not Nysa Devgn would join the film industry. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa, has been one of the most noticed celeb kid. Since the diva hangs out with majority of young Bollywood crowd, there have always been rumours of her planning to join Bollywood.

Kajol reveals Nysa will not join B'town

However, in a recent interview, Kajol categorically denied her daughter's intentions of getting into the film industry. "Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi. (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)," Kajol told News18.

Advice for youngsters

On being asked about the one advice she would give to the new crop of actors, Kajol urged them to not blend in. She insisted that the young actors and actresses should not listen to people's advice and carve a niche on their own. She also added that if someone asks them to change the way they look, they just shouldn't pay heed to it.

Social media reacts

Social media was quick to react to Kajol announcing her daughter wouldn't join Bollywood.

"Better not..only acting she can do best will be of drunken," wrote a user.

"Appreciate your decision but she should not enter ever," another user commented.

"She said not now...it doesn't mean, never," a social media user wrote.

"She'll be like shweta bacchan," another social media user dropped a comment.

"Doesn't even look like a heroine," read a comment.

"Some more plastic surgeries to go!" another comment read.

"If she enters the industry, it would ruin your reputation," another one of the comments read.

"Even we don't want it .....who's waiting for her," asked a social media user.