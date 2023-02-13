Sunday night saw Gen z stars Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Palak Tiwari, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ahan Shetty among others put their fashion foot forward at an event in Mumbai.

Who wore what!

Suhana Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in made off-shoulder white dress. Aryan Khan looked handsome as ever in a black jacket. While Nysa Devgan looked pretty in a short pink ensemble.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgn has often been subjected to a lot of online trolling and criticism. She has often grabbed eyeballs for her bold looks. She and her friends Orhan Awatramani, often take to social media and share stunning photos of themselves partying in and around the city. Recently, the star kid was once again brutally trolled.

A video shared by various paparazzi handles shows Nysa unable to walk after the party. While exiting the gate, she held a wall while walking, not just that her bodyguard too helped her walk to her car.

This didn't go down well with netizens and they were quick to slam her overly tipsy state and schooled her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn

A netizen wrote, "Hope her parents don't lecture us about anything!!" Another wrote, "Itni kitni pi li"(She is so drunk)

The third one wrote, "Itni kam age me drinks and all." (At sucha young age, she is drinking.

The fourth one averred, "Jitne bhi bade hero heroines ne kam karke naam kamaya sare ke bachhe aise naam duba rahe hain ek dhang ka bachha nahi hai kisi ka.." (The starkids are tarnishing the name of their parents).

Meanwhile, some came out in support of the star kids as well.

Kajol on her kids

Kajol during a recent media interaction, when asked what advice she gives her teenage daughter, said, "You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that."