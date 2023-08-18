Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has often grabbed headlines for her appearances. The star kid is often seen partying with social media influencer Orry. Nysa has not even signed a single film but has always been in the news for her sartorial choices, the way she speaks, her Hindi accent and much more. The young star kid is often trolled for the way she carries herself. In most of the videos shot by the paparazzi, the actor is seen tripping or losing her balance. Time and again she has been trolled for walking hurriedly.

Nysa Devgan's official Instagram is private but she does have many dedicated fan pages that share updates about her recent outing.

On Wednesday evening, Nysa along with her friends Orry, Malaika Arora, and Arhaan Khan among others attended AP Dhillon's party.

Netizens react

It so happened while walking towards her car, Nysa almost tripped and twisted her ankle. Soon netizens were of the view that she was heavily drunk. A section of netizens also slammed her for not closing the door of the car.

A user wrote, "I hope Vamika will not turn like some of these star kids. Virat has fans like they r treated him as God and having so much inspiration for him.. hope she will keep that legacy genuinely. bcz these days some of the star kids seems like so much off."

Another mentioned, "She didn't close the door of the car!!! Wow."

The third one mentioned, "She is always drunk."

What did Nysa opt for the party?

Nysa opted for puffed-sleeved neon green flowy top and white pants. Her hair was kept open with minimal make-up.

About Nysa's schooling and college

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.