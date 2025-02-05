Kajol and Tanishaa might share a strong sisterly bond now, but back when they were kids, they used to quarrel and didn't see eye-to-eye. Kajol, being the elder one, was more dominating and would boss around. The two even used to get into physical fights. So much so that Tanuja feared that the Do Patti actress would end up killing her younger sister.

Talking about her childhood memories, Tanishaa revealed how they used to live with three sisters. "My great-grandmother raised me. My mom would go for work. Her brother and his 2 daughters were also used to stay with us. So, I grew up with three sisters," she told Hautterfly.

The Neal n Nikky actress further said that she and Kajol used to get into physical fights. She added how Kajol was bigger than her in age and in size and had a very bad temper. Tanishaa mentioned how even their mother feared that Kajol might kill Tanishaa in a fit of anger.

Tanuja feared Kajol would kill Tanishaa

"Kajol and I used to fight a lot. She is older than me in age as well as in size. She is physically bigger than me," she said and added, "My mother used to get scared that Kajol would kill me one day. She had a very bad temper when she was a kid. My mom used to be very scared," she added.

In another interview, the younger Mukerji girl had revealed that she and Kajol would fight and quarrel like every other sister duo, but with time things became better between them.

One annoying habit of Kajol

Talking about the one thing she doesn't like in her sister, Tanishaa had once said her ability to shut her up with one comment.

"That she fights with me. That she has this amazing ability to just shut me down sometimes, like when I am trying to be really smart and all and then she will just like one comment will come and she will shut me down. I hate that, very irritating. And she is always trying to be Mom's favourite but I am mom's favourite," the Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao actress had said on a YouTube channel.