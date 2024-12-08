Tanishaa and Kajol are one of the most talked about sister duos in the industry. Every year, the two come together during Durga Puja festivities and grab all the limelight. However, a video of the two during this year's pujo grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, Kajol and Tanishaa were seen arguing with one another. But, in a recent interview, Tanishaa revealed that just like any other sisters, they too were just teasing and playing with one another. She added that they were their usual and authentic self because it was their private moment at their private Durga Puja. She added how the media that had come from outside into their private function, should have respected their privacy.

Tanishaa clarifies

"We are siblings. We were not fighting. We were just tana maro-ing each other, which is normal. We were just teasing and playing. We didn't think twice about it because it was a private situation. We were in our private Durga Puja, the media had come from outside. They should also respect our privacy," she said in an interview with YouTube channel, The Sameep Ved.

Tanishaa was then asked about the qualities she doesn't like in her sister and pat came her reply. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that Kajol keeps fighting with her but also shuts her down. She added how Kajol tries to be their mother, Tanuja's favourite but in reality she is her mother's favourite.

"That she fights with me. That she has this amazing ability to just shut me down sometimes, like when I am trying to be really smart and all and then she will just like one comment will come and she will shut me down. I hate that, very irritating. And she is always trying to be Mom's favourite but I am mom's favourite," the Neal n Nikky actress said.