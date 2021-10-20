Kajol – Tanishaa's recent video from a Durga puja event has gone viral. In the video, the two sisters can be seen engaging in a war of words. It is after some time that mother Tanuja intervenes and asks the two to keep quiet. The video has gone viral and people have related themselves to Kajol – Tanishaa's sibling rivalry.

Kajol and Tanishaa were seen at a durga puja event. Now, a video of the two getting into an argument has taken over the internet. Kajol is seen telling Tanishaa that she wouldn't get "brownie points" for it. To which, Tanishaa retaliates. And Kajol is seen telling her, "shut up". It is at this point that Tanuja pushes Kajol and asks the two of them to keep it quiet.

Tanishaa froze her eggs

Tanishaa Mukerji recently revealed that she had her eggs frozen when she was 39. The actress is 43 now. "I didn't have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure," she told a leading website.

"They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs. "It's ok for women to not have children. That's not the only calling in your life. It's ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you," she added.