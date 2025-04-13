Nushrratt Bharuccha is busy receiving rave reviews from critics for her performance in 'Chhorii 2'. The horror film might not have received a thumbs up from the audience, but the acting of the star cast has most certainly been lauded. Amid all this, Nushrratt has spoken about being replaced in films.

Nushrratt vs Ananya

The diva was talking about 'Dream Girl 2'. Bharuccha was a part of 'Dream Girl' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film went on to do big numbers and was a commercial success. When the second instalment of the film was announced, everyone was shocked to see Nushrratt being replaced by Ananya Panday.

Now, in an interview with Nayandeep, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama 2' actress has said that she was hurt by the decision. Nushrratt questioned why all the actors and starcast were retained except for her.

Nushrratt lashes out

"It hurt me even more when I was not part of my own sequel also, when every other actor was the same except the girl, which I felt was, not cool naa, guys? Just not cool. But, theek hai, no problem," she asked in the interview.

On being asked if she went upto the makers to question their decision, the 'Akeli' actress said she wouldn't fight over something that isn't going to change. "I can't fight something I know is not going to change in any way; what do I fight? What am I going to say? 'Why not me?' They'll say, 'because we don't want you.' That's the truth of it; it ends there. Eventually, it's the choice somebody's making, right? I cannot question your choice," she said.

