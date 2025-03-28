Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani, Sunita Ahuja, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra and many other celebs came together for an event last night. Celebs turned up in their most fashionable avatars for the 'Pinkvilla Style' awards last night. But it isn't just their fashion statements or awards making the news.

A video of Ananya Panday has given social media users a lot to talk about. In the video, one can see Ananya walking towards the seat allotted to her. The diva greets one of the Pahariya brothers as she moves forward. However, once she gets seated, she seems to have totally ignored Rasha Thadani sitting right next to her.

What went down?

Ananya continues to chat with the person sitting on her other side but doesn't exchange pleasantries or even look towards the 'Uyi Amma' girl. Social media has a lot to say on the cold exchange.

"Both actress should have said hi & hello to each other. Ananya is senior toh should have greeted Rasha," wrote a user.

Reactions

"How come Ananya ignored Rasha," another user commented.

"Ignored Rasha," a social media user observed.

"Wow what's going on between these 2 ladies? Such cold vibes," another user dropped a comment.

"Ananya she ignored rasha. Ananya is full of attitude girl," read a comment.

There were many who confused Rasha to be Tara Sutaria but went on to add how awkward things looked between the two actresses.

"She dont even bother greet tara," read a comment.

"Tara and ananya are not in talking terms," another comment read.

"Rasha looks like Tara here," one more person in the comment sections wrote.

Well, the snub could be intentional or just a coincidence, but it sure has given fodder to gossip mills.