Rasha Thadani is emerging as the next big thing in Bollywood. The diva might not have received a hit debut but her song in the film has already made her a star. From Salman Khan praising her dance moves to social media declaring her better than the new star kids; Rasha is on an upward journey. Apart from her thunderous dance moves on 'Uyi Amma', another thing that has grabbed attention is her bond.

Rasha seems inseparable from Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. From taking vacations together, attending events hand—in-hand to massive social media PDA; the trio seems like a match made-in-heaven. The origin of how and why this friendship started had left everyone intrigued, more so because of the massive difference in the ages of Rasha and Tamannaah.

How they met

However, the debutant has now spilled the beans. "This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone's birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that's all it took," she told Filmfare.

Rasha further went on to call the pair her "godparents". "We bonded so fast and now I don't know what I'd do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents," she further added.

On bond with Raveena

Rasha also shares a great bond with her mother Raveena Tandon, whom she calls her "friend". In a latest interview, the star kid had revealed that up until the age of 14, Raveena was quite strict with her. However, post that, she turned into a very 'chilled out' mom. Calling Tandon "inspirational", Rasha added she has seen her mother carry herself through situations gracefully and elegantly.

Rasha Thadani made her debut with Aaman Devgan in Azaad on January 17. The film landed on Netflix in March.