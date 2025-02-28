Rasha Thadani's debut film might not have worked well at the box-office, but it did make her the national crush. Rasha, who has now received the new name of 'Uyi Amma girl', is basking in the success of the song. From airport appearances, chat shows, interviews to events; Raveena Tandon's daughter is all over the place.

Rasha on childhood with adopted sisters

In a recent interview, Rasha not only called her mother a chilled-out mom but also spoke about her equation with Raveena's two adopted daughters. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress was 21 when she adopted two daughters of a distant cousin – Pooja and Chhaya. Raveena was at the peak of her career but didn't care about that coming in the way of her success or image and instead, went with what she felt was the right thing to do.

Now, Rasha has spoken about how it was to grow up the adopted daughters and her own brother, Ranbirvardhan. "Complete and utter madness. Chaya didi and Ranbir are perhaps a little calmer, but Pooja didi and I, we can fight and argue as a team against them," she said.

Raveena decided to keep the two girls hidden from the media glare till they passed their 10th. And post that, not only did the Mohra actress allowed them to accompany her to the shoots but even got them married in grand wedding functions. In an interview, much later, the National award-winning actress revealed that she feared what would be written about the young girls in newspapers and magazines and thus decided to keep them away from the paparazzi.

Why kept it a secret

"Initially, it was that era of tabloidism and yellow dirty journalism. There were these hardcore writers who were just writing nasty stuff and the headlines were nasty. In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything," HT quoted her saying.

"When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, 'Who are these girls?' And I would start telling them this is how it is," the report further stated.