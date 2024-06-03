A day after Raveena Tandon allegedly faced harassment after a group claimed to have been hit by her car, actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her. A video from right outside Raveena Tandon's home showed a group of people claiming that her car had hit them. They reportedly even manhandled Raveena and pushed her around.

Kangana comes out in support

Now, Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of the actress and said that she could have been lynched. She said that what Tandon had to go through was quite alarming. And condemned the road rage accident.

"What happened to Raveena Tandon ji, is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour," Kangana wrote on social media.

Raveena breaks her silence

Now, Raveena too has shared posts stating that she was not drunk and had come out to save her driver instead. Police officials have said that the other party gave wrong information in the video and that Raveena's car hadn't hit anyone. The police's statement says that while the driver was reversing the car to go out, the family on bike was crossing the lane. The group had then asked them to watch behind before reversing the car.

What the police said

"The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them," DCP Rajtilak Roshan told a website.

The DCP further revealed that the argument got abusive and it was then that Raveena came out of the house to see what was happening. She allegedly tried to protect her driver from the mob but then the mob started abusing her.