Rasha Thadani is the flavour of the season, even before the theatrical release of her debut film 'Azaad', she has become quite the sensation. Bollywood fans are excited to see Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. The young debutante has already started garnering a lot of appreciation for her dance moves and expressions in the song 'Uyi Amma' which is the second song from her film. Her performance has stirred up comparisons between her and other star kids who are already working in the film industry. The 'Azaad' actress who is extremely caught up with the promotions of her debut film addressed this comparison.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Rasha spoke about her thoughts on being compared to star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Rasha's answer to the interviewer read out a viral comment by a netizen which said, "Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana ko takkar dene aa rahi hai Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha. (Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is coming to compete with Janhvi, Khushi, and Suhana)." The soon-to-be debutante was extremely cerebral while replying to the comment and fans believe that she has an extremely poise and calm personality.

Replying to the comment, Rasha said that she does not believe in these comparisons or any competitions because the mentioned star kids have more experience than her. She spoke about how she believes that she has a lot to learn from Suhana, Khushi and Janhvi.

"I think they are all more experienced than me. They have done more work than I have. They have already completed films and had their releases. So, I think there's something I can actually learn from them. They have had more experience, so I don't think it's like that" mentioned Rasha.

Rasha has been going all out with the promotions of her film and was also on Bigg Boss 18 for the same. She took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from the shoot of the show. What caught the attention of fans was the Then vs Now comparison that she made, Rasha shared a a picture of her sitting on Salman's lap as a child along with pictures from her time with him on the sets of Big Boss. 'Azaad' will be releasing in theatres on January 17, 2025.