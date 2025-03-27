Lakmé Fashion Week is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. On Wednesday, March 26, the grand fashion event kicked off its milestone show at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The event opened with designer Anamika Khanna showcasing her latest collection, Silver Collar.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper

For the runway, Ananya exuded grace in a bold silver and electric blue ensemble. The outfit featured intricate silver embellishments, a deep neckline, and striking blue detailing, adding a regal touch to her look. She completed her appearance with statement silver arm cuffs and bangles.

Several videos and pictures of Ananya's ramp walk have gone viral on Instagram. However, amidst the trending clips, an eagle-eyed netizen noticed that Ananya struggled to manage her outfit. She nearly tripped on the runway as her dupatta got stuck in her heels.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, social media users slammed fashion moguls for not giving enough opportunities to professional models. Many were unimpressed with Ananya's walk, criticising the industry's preference for Bollywood actors over trained models.

A user said, "People have hyped her ~basic walk now she probably thinks she's good...when she's not. 4/10.."

Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday says she "feels powerful" as she slays the runway in a stunning metallic look.

Another mentioned, "The stiffness of body is so loud I can hear the cracks from here!!"

The third one mentioned, "It's definitely a bad walk, especially when she goes back, its more of a duck walk."

On walking for Anamika Khanna for the first time, Ananya shared, "So it's my first time, I think, collaborating with Anamika Khanna; she's one of my favorite designers whom I've looked up to. I've loved her work, and it's such a special time to be collaborating with her because I'm here at Lakme Fashion Week. This is my, I think, 14th Lakme Fashion Week, and it's very special this year. It's the 25th year of Lakme. It's just one year younger than me, and yeah, it's a great time to be collaborating with her because she's channeling Warrior Princess, and it's making me feel very powerful."

Ananya added, "Fashion for me is fun. I mean, fashion never really has any rules. I can only speak about myself, and more l've grown in the industry, I've started having fun with fashion."