Salman Khan's Sikandar will be released on March 30, 2025. The trailer for the film was dropped last week. The songs and teasers have already set the temperature high, and with merely four days left for the film's release, fans have started promoting their favorite superstar's film on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Iulia Vantur is the voice behind 'Lag Ja Gale' song

Several clips from the trailer are being widely shared on social media. Among them, one reel that has caught attention features Rashmika Mandanna lip-syncing the timeless classic Lag Ja Gale, juxtaposed with Salman Khan's intense fight sequences. While many assumed Rashmika had lent her voice to the track, it has been widely reported that Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, is behind the vocals.

At the trailer launch of Sikandar, which was held on Sunday in Mumbai, Salman Khan revealed that Rashmika's Lag Ja Gale portion was his favorite part of the trailer. He even hummed a few lines and encouraged the media to sing along with him.

However, the audio and video of the song have not been released separately by Salman Khan or the film's team.

Meanwhile, as the clip went viral, netizens slammed Rashmika for her facial expressions and mocked her lip-syncing. A section of social media users felt that Rashmika had ruined the song as she was unable to sync it properly. Some even joked that her lip-syncing was so bad that Salman had to keep his hand on her mouth to shut her up.

However, that's not the case. In the trailer, Rashmika is seen singing Lag Ja Gale, interspersed with Salman fighting baddies.

Take a look!

A user wrote, "I don't understand why this girl getting movies. When she doesn't even know to act. Or speak words.."

Another user mentioned, "She is that one actress...with bad acting, no major role in the movie, bad dialogues delivery....getting trolled and still getting to manage to get more movies which are somehow making money.."

The third one said, "Is it real? Its looks dubbed lip sync is so bad.."

Apart from Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar, among others.