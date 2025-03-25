And the wait is over! Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is just a few days away from its release. The film will hit the screens on March 30, 2025. The film brings a delightful celebration for the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The advance bookings for the film have finally opened, allowing audiences to secure their seats for what is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

According to the movie ticket booking portal BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for Sikandar in Mumbai is priced at Rs 2,280 (including a Rs 70 convenience fee) at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza, BKC. However, this price does not cover food and beverages.

Ticket prices for Sikandar range from Rs 250 to Rs 2,500 and beyond. Not just in Mumbai, but in cities like Kolkata and Bangalore as well, ticket rates have soared as high as Rs 1,500. At Bangalore's Nexus Mall, ticket prices for the 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM shows are Rs 650, while at Newfangled Miniplex on MG Road, tickets are priced at Rs 1,200.

Detailed look at prices across India for Salman Khan starrer Sikandar

Mumbai:

Karnataka caps movie ticket prices at Rs 200

This surge in ticket prices comes despite Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement during his Budget speech on March 7, stating that movie ticket prices would be capped at Rs 200, including in multiplexes.

The proposal has received backing from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association. It is seen as an effort to increase theater footfall, thereby boosting the growth of mid-budget and small Kannada films while supporting budding filmmakers and producers. However, multiplex chains have strongly opposed any move to regulate ticket prices.

Kannada Producers' Council President Umesh Bankar expressed his support for the price cap, stating, "Capping ticket prices at Rs 200 will definitely increase footfall in theaters and benefit the Kannada film industry. While big-star films thrive on high ticket prices, smaller films often run for just two to three weeks before fading out. It is the experimental filmmakers and producers who drive the industry, and this cap will benefit them significantly."

Aamir Khan joins Salman Khan in promotions

Earlier today, Salman Khan dropped a promotional video featuring him, Aamir Khan, and A.R. Murugadoss. In the clip, Aamir playfully asks Murugadoss who, between him and Salman, is the real Sikandar. The video ends with Murugadoss sporting a puzzled expression.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Salman captioned it: "Amar Prem ka Andaaz with A.R. Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini."

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar, among others.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA 13+ rating. According to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmakers have been instructed to mute the word "Home" from "Home Minister" at the beginning of the film and in all other instances where it appears.