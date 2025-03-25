Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges on Indian Idol, was recently in Melbourne for a live concert. However, things took a drastic turn when she couldn't hold back her tears and broke down after being booed by the crowd.

What exactly happened?

Neha Kakkar arrived three hours late for her live concert in Melbourne. As soon as she stepped on stage, she thanked the audience for waiting patiently. However, her apology didn't sit well with fans as the crowd seemed miffed and unimpressed by her emotional plea.

What did Neha say?

Addressing the audience, Neha apologised, saying, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for me for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my life, but you are waiting for me)."

She added, "I'm so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho (You all have taken out your precious time for me). I will make sure that I make you all dance."

However, the crowd didn't accept her apology and started booing her. Unable to hold back her emotions, Neha broke down on stage.

Neha Kakkar crying for being 3 hrs late at a Melbourne show

She also performed for less than 1 hour #NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/TGyhaeCjpu — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) March 24, 2025

Netizens slammed Neha for her so-called 'vile' reasoning behind being late and crying

A video of Neha Kakkar crying in Melbourne has gone viral on social media. The footage captures angry reactions from the live audience, with some heckling her.

One person was heard shouting, "Go back! Rest in your hotel."

Another added, "This is not India, you're in Australia."

A third voice mocked her, saying, "Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You're not performing with kids."

Before her Melbourne concert, Neha had performed in Sydney and shared snippets from the show on her Instagram feed.

Here's how Neha responded

Meanwhile, in response to the viral video, Neha posted a photo on Tuesday of herself having lunch with her pet dog, captioning it "Positivitea."