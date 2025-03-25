Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer, choreographer, and dancer Dhanashree Verma officially divorced on March 20, 2025. The couple, who married in 2020, has been living separately since early 2022.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, as part of the divorce settlement, Chahal agreed to pay Dhanashree Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. Of this amount, Rs 2.37 crore was paid before the court hearing.

As per the consent term, Chahal had agreed to pay a permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to Verma of which 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand is already paid.



The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen as non compliance by the family court. — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 19, 2025

Although they have moved on with their careers, netizens continue to troll Dhanashree for accepting ₹4.75 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal.

The settlement has sparked an online backlash, with many criticising her for claiming to be an independent woman while still taking financial support. Some even labelled her a 'gold digger'.

Adding to the online chatter, prominent podcaster Shubhankar Mishra weighed in on the matter, questioning Dhanashree's portrayal as a "self-made woman" while receiving financial support from Chahal.

The podcaster in his video stated that accepting such a large sum made it difficult to dismiss allegations of being a "gold digger."

His video garnered several likes and comments. Amid them was cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika.

#Breaking Bombay High Court has overturned a Family Court decision that denied the request to waive the statutory cooling-off period for the divorce of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma under the Hindu Marriage Act.#BombayHC #YuzvendraChahal pic.twitter.com/5hdwLFEtIM — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 19, 2025

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, surprised everyone by "liking" Shubhankar Mishra's video

In the video, Shubhankar said, "Dhanashree ke case main, Dhanashree ko apni doosri zindagi shuru karne main badi takleefo ka saamna karna pada. Chahal ke fans unhe troll karenge. Chahal ke fans unhe troll karenge. Aise main, paisa rahega toh yeh empowerment deta hai. Taakat ka ehsas deta hai. Phir mere mann main sawal aata hai, 'Toh phir yeh nahi kehna chahiye na ki I'm a self-made woman?"

("In Dhanashree's case, she must have faced many struggles in starting a new life. Chahal's fans will troll her. In such a situation, having money provides empowerment and a sense of strength. But then, shouldn't she refrain from calling herself a self-made woman?")

He added, "Phir jo Chahal aapka mazaak udane ke liye T-shirt pehen raha hai jispe likha hai be your own sugar daddy ya voh log jo aapko gold-digger keh rahe hain, unn baaton se aapko bohot parhez nahi karna chahiye kyuki aap paise le rahe ho

(If Chahal wears a T-shirt that says 'Be your own sugar daddy' to mock you, or if people call you a gold digger, you shouldn't be too offended—because you are, after all, taking the money.")

The video has since gone viral, stirring further debate on social media.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Why not she take money ,she has wasted lot of year on him."

Another user wrote, "This happens when you don't understand the concept of alimony... People are just trying to be cool by criticising the concept of alimony. Educate yourselves first."

About Dhanshree's song

Dhanshree's new song Dekha Ji Dekha was dropped on the same day of her divorce. Her song talks about toxic relationships, domestic violence and infidelity.

As soon as the song went viral, netizens were of the view that the song mirrors her personal life.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, while Dhanshree makes her debut with her latest song.

So far, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra haven't issued a statement on social media regarding their divorce.