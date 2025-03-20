Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, are set to finalize their divorce today, March 20, 2025.

Chahal was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court for the divorce proceedings, accompanied by his legal team. A viral video shows the cricketer walking toward the court dressed in an all-black outfit with a face mask. Dhanashree was also seen at the court with her team.

The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, expediting the process. A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar noted that Chahal would be unavailable from March 21, 2025, due to his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Alimony settlement

According to Bar and Bench, Yuzvendra Chahal will pay actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore as part of their divorce settlement. Chahal has already paid ₹2.37 crore, and Justice Madhav Jamdar stated that the remaining balance will be paid as permanent alimony after the divorce is officially finalized.

Dhanshree trolled for seeking a heafty amount as alimony from estranged husband Yuzvendra

As news of Chahal paying ₹4.75 crores in alimony went viral, netizens criticized Dhanashree Verma, labelling her a "gold digger." Many pointed out that their marriage lasted only 18 months, they have no children, and Dhanashree, a successful social media influencer, is financially independent.

Her Instagram comment section has been flooded with hate messages, with users questioning the alimony amount given her career and earnings.

A user wrote, "Self Independant girls Alimony business is booming in India.. Too much growth.."

Dhanashree Verma is educated

She is empowered

She earns pretty well

There is no child from Marriage



Still she is taking 4.25 Crores Alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal for a marriage that lasted just 18 months



Then feminists have a problem with the word Gold Digger ?… pic.twitter.com/FbWGmQEbVm — Amoxicillin (@__Amoxicillin_) March 19, 2025

Dhanashree is a well-known social media influencer and an independent woman.



If she is financially self-sufficient, why is there a demand for an alimony of nearly 5 crores?



Shouldn't the conversation about gender equality apply in all situations, including this one? pic.twitter.com/HNG1tjxDNR — HM Rathi भारत ?? (@HM_rathi) March 19, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020 but reportedly lived separately for two years before officially filing for divorce in 2025.