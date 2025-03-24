Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his unabashed and unfiltered opinions and often takes to social media to share his thoughts on current issues.

Currently, Bollywood is captivated by Netflix's latest crime drama, Adolescence. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap, among others, have watched the series and showered praise on the young lead actor.

Karan Johar reviews Netflix's 'Adolescence'

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries directed by Philip Barantini. The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What sets the series apart is its unique storytelling technique each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take, making it a true masterclass in filmmaking.

Karan Johar joined the bandwagon, applauding Adolescence and calling it "a loud wake-up call for parents raising children in the age of social media."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan praised the Netflix series, describing it as "gut-wrenching" and a "blasterclass."

On Instagram Karan shared a poster of Adolescence and talked about being a parent. "To be a Parent ...I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility... No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent ...what you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF .. the very best...What you say, how you say it, what you feel and how you express it ... your habits, your behaviour, your ideologies, your politics ... EVERYTHING is eventually going to rub off on your child ... they are embodiments of your soul... you may not realise the reflection, but they will mirror you ..."

He added, "Adolescence is a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media ... I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis ... I grew up on books they scroll reels. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons ... the pandemic is NOW! We just don't see it .... This gut-wrenching show is more a mirror to parenting and social media commentary than anything I have seen or been impacted by recently.."

"The gaze of perceived masculinity .... The impact of bullying ... the turning a blind eye to child habits and patterns ... this 4 episode mini series is a blasterclass for Parents. The Technical marvel of 4 groundbreaking long shots moved me as a filmmaker but broke me as a parent ....I am raising twins ... and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more...This is more than a series it's a forever lesson...I am grateful to the creators of #adolescence and to Netflix! (Folded hands and heart emojis)," concluded his note.

For the unversed, Karan is the father of twins--Yash and Roohi.