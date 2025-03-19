Anurag Kashyap's films may not be larger than life, but they are deeply rooted, raw, and rustic, catering to a niche audience. Despite the use of cuss words in his films, the masses are often drawn to his authentic storytelling.

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap recently made his acting debut in the Malayalam film Rifle Club, alongside Humankind. Known for his outspoken nature, he never shies away from sharing his thoughts.

Once again, Anurag took to social media to express his views—this time about Netflix's newly released series, Adolescence. The show has been grabbing attention for its unique filmmaking technique, as each episode is shot in a single take. Many Indian celebrities have praised the series and its innovative approach.

Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Netflix India: 'They Wouldn't Make Adolescence'

While Anurag lauded Adolescence, he also took the opportunity to call out Netflix India. According to him, if an Indian filmmaker had pitched a similar concept, it would have been rejected or reduced to a 90-minute short film.

Sharing a screenshot of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' post praising Adolescence, Anurag wrote on Instagram, "I am numb, envious, and jealous that someone can go and make that."

He went on to write, "Just binge-watched Adolescence. I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that . The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co-creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone into the show. I can't even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did , so they could shoot every episode in a single shot."

He further added, " My grouse with @netflix_in in comments."

He wrote a long post in which he has bashed Netflix India. The comment reads, "Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted sarandos recently put a post where he says - "every once and while one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career defining performances. ". And I hope he means it . Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite shitshow . If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90 minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn't have an ending that is black and white)."

Anurag says he dealt with the 'lack of empathy' from Netflix while making Sacred Games for the platform.

He went on to write, "Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy , courage and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired. It frustrates me . How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA."

He added"This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella via a vis the indian market of 1.4 billion people , where there only interest is increase in subscriptions and nothing else. There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to creat something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like "saare jahan se achcha " - which wasn't even written properly and half baked . Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably). It makes me frustrated , jealous of shows like Adolesence and envious and hopeless.

Anurag hopes for a better future for Netflix

I hope they learn from the reception of it and realise that all the best things indian netflix does is mostly either acquired (Delhi Crime, Black warrant) or the ones they least believed in ( kohrra , trial by fire ) . Fingers crossed for a better future."

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a British miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. The story follows a 13-year-old boy accused of murder, with each scene uniquely filmed in a single take. Released on March 13, the series received universal acclaim for its storytelling and innovative cinematography.