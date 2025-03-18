Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Nadaaniyan has been receiving negative reviews since its release. Trolls have slammed the star kids for their performances, with some even pointing out that their on-screen chemistry felt completely off. The film, produced by Karan Johar under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, has been at the center of criticism.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar finally broke his silence on the backlash. At a recent trailer launch event for a Punjabi film, the producer addressed the harsh criticism and condemned the language used by some reviewers.

Karan Johar Reacts to Nadaaniyan Criticism

Karan expressed his disappointment over a particular review, saying, "A critic wrote, 'I want to kick this film.' I have a major issue with such people. I have no problem with the industry, trolls, or opinion makers. I happily accept people's opinions. In the same way, we all have our Nadaaniyan, Gustakhiyaan, and Gehraiyaan. But when you write something like this in a review, it is not a reflection of the film—it is a reflection of you."

He further added, "These so-called intellectual cinema lovers should have a more sensitive side because nobody wants to be 'kicked.' Kicking is violence—it is physical violence. When violence is not allowed in the real world, even words can be equally violent. Such comments should be condemned."

Acc to #KaranJohar, when a film critic (Rahul Desai) says that he feels like *kicking a film* bcz it is extremely poorly made (Nadaaniyan), it actually becomes an act of physical violence. ??‍♂️??‍♂️pic.twitter.com/bW1480HbIa — Raymond. (@rayfilm) March 18, 2025

Bollywood supports Ibrahim & Khushi

Not just Karan Johar, but filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vikram Bhatt, along with actor Sonu Sood, have also come to the defense of the star kids.

Hansal Mehta told ETimes, "People's comments against the film are in bad taste. It must be traumatising for these young actors."