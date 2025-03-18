'Have known this family for 40 years...': Karan Johar launches Saif-Ali Khan- Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan ; Netizens call Him 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism'
'Have known this family for 40 years...': Karan Johar launches Saif-Ali Khan- Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan ; Netizens call Him 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism'Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Nadaaniyan has been receiving negative reviews since its release. Trolls have slammed the star kids for their performances, with some even pointing out that their on-screen chemistry felt completely off. The film, produced by Karan Johar under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, has been at the center of criticism.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar finally broke his silence on the backlash. At a recent trailer launch event for a Punjabi film, the producer addressed the harsh criticism and condemned the language used by some reviewers.

Crap, another classic song ruined': Ibrahim Ali Khan- Khushi Kapoor's dance , lackluster chemistry in Nadaaniyan's Tirkit Dhoom fails to impress
Crap, another classic song ruined': Ibrahim Ali Khan- Khushi Kapoor's dance , lackluster chemistry in Nadaaniyan's Tirkit Dhoom fails to impressInstagram

Karan Johar Reacts to Nadaaniyan Criticism

Karan expressed his disappointment over a particular review, saying, "A critic wrote, 'I want to kick this film.' I have a major issue with such people. I have no problem with the industry, trolls, or opinion makers. I happily accept people's opinions. In the same way, we all have our Nadaaniyan, Gustakhiyaan, and Gehraiyaan. But when you write something like this in a review, it is not a reflection of the film—it is a reflection of you."

'Talentless nepo kids': Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor's lacklustre Chemistry in Nadaaniyan leaves netizens cringing
'Talentless nepo kids': Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor's lacklustre Chemistry in Nadaaniyan leaves netizens cringingInstagram

He further added, "These so-called intellectual cinema lovers should have a more sensitive side because nobody wants to be 'kicked.' Kicking is violence—it is physical violence. When violence is not allowed in the real world, even words can be equally violent. Such comments should be condemned."

Bollywood supports Ibrahim & Khushi

Not just Karan Johar, but filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vikram Bhatt, along with actor Sonu Sood, have also come to the defense of the star kids.

Hansal Mehta told ETimes, "People's comments against the film are in bad taste. It must be traumatising for these young actors."

Also Read