Deepika Padukone, who is embracing motherhood, recently made waves in Paris as she represented India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show. The 39-year-old actor was the first 'house ambassador' for the luxury fashion giant.

The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of her look ahead of her big day at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show. Last week, Deepika looked regal and stunned everyone in a beige oversized blazer dress from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2025 collection. The outfit featured dramatic puffed shoulders, a sleek double white collar, and a relaxed yet structured silhouette. Styled by celebrity fashion maven Shaleena Nathani, she elevated the ensemble with an oversized white hat, chic black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and sleek pointed black pumps.

'Rekhafication of Deepu continues': Deepika Padukone shares GRWM glimpse before LV show; fans say, 'Stop giving her oversized outfits'

Deepika received accolades for her look, not just from fans but also from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Below Deepika's stunning high-fashion postcard shots, Ranveer commented, "Lord have mercy on me."

It has been over a week since Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, yet she still seems to be soaking in the charm and love she received.

On Monday evening, Deepika shared a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) reel, giving fans a glimpse of her preparations for the big day. In the clip, she is seen flashing her dimples as she applies makeup. She also gives a sneak peek of her outfit, wearing her oversized blazer and hat.

However, netizens were quick to critique her fashion choice, stating that Deepika looks best in fitted outfits and should avoid oversized ensembles.

A fashion page, Diet Sabya, compared Deepika's look to veteran actress Rekha, posting her video on Instagram with the caption: "The Rekhafication of Deepu continues."

One user commented, "Omg, Deepika's face is giving Shanti Priya vibes The makeup is on point."

Another wrote, "The outfit could have been different. Stop giving Deepika oversized blazers."

Earlier, Deepika made her comeback after delivering her baby girl by attending Sabyasachi's show for the brand's 25th anniversary. Her look then also drew comparisons to Rekha, and now, once again, netizens think she looks like Rekha.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty.