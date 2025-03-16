Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood in September last year, naming their daughter Dua Padukone. The duo are cherishing their time as new parents. However, Deepika, who was on maternity leave, has now resumed work and has been making stunning appearances on the runway for renowned designers.

Apart from being truly, madly, deeply in love, the couple never fail to set the bar high with their sartorial choices. After a long time, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, and a video of their appearance has since gone viral.

On Saturday night, Deepika and Ranveer were seen together at the airport, twinning in stylish, oversized black outfits. The duo smiled and waved at photographers while holding hands as they posed for pictures.

Deepika exuded effortless elegance in an all-black ensemble, pairing a black shirt, sweater, and pants with statement gold rings, black boots, and stylish Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Her hair was neatly tied back in a ponytail. Ranveer complemented her in a black turtleneck, matching pants, and a long coat, giving off a sleek, sophisticated vibe. Their coordinated outfits made them look straight out of a spy-action movie.

Respecting their privacy, the couple requested photographers to not take their pictures near the car, as their daughter Dua was sleeping inside.

Fans react

Netizens had mixed reactions to DeepVeer's oversized black outfits in Mumbai. Many questioned how they managed to wear such heavy, oversized clothing in the city's scorching heat.

A user wrote, "Is it snowing in Mumbai?"

Another wrote, "How can they wear winter wear in Mumbai's heat."

Earlier this week, Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, where the luxury brand unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection. As the brand's first Indian global ambassador, she stunned in a chic white blazer paired with black leggings, an oversized matching hat, and a monochrome scarf. Her bold red lips added the perfect pop of color, while black gloves and the iconic LV Biker bag completed her sophisticated look.

Ranveer, ever the doting husband, couldn't help but admire Deepika's stunning appearance. Taking to social media, he commented, "Lord have mercy on me," as she posed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Ranveer is currently filming Durandhar, which stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others. Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.