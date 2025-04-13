After a long wait, Chhorii 2 is finally here! Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror franchise is back with its second part. The Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani film landed on Amazon Prime on April 11. The lovers of horror genre flocked to watch the film on the OTT platform. The film's plot revolves around female infanticide.

About Chhorii 2

The makers had promised that the film would be darker and even more real than the previous film in the franchise. Chhorii 2 revolves around a king who gets upset with the birth of a girl child and asks his servant to kill the infant. However, the film has left social media divided. There are many who praised the star cast for their solid performance in the film but there were many who felt the film lacked good story telling. Many even reasoned that the film's story line seemed old and dated.

Social media reactions

"#Chhorii2 is quite a disappointment, but the cast manages to conceal the flaws with their solid performance. While #NushrrattBharrucha manages to leave an impact with her limited screentime, its #SohaAliKhan, the literal surprise element in the film who plays her part damn well," wrote a user.

"#NushrrattBharuccha shines in #Chhorii2. She nailed the rage, pain & intensity—lifting the whole film with her performance. Not easy to pull off in horror. Well done, @Nushrratt," another user commented.

"Only n only #GashmeerMahajani is the reason for me watching #Chhorii2. Impactfull performance. loved watching Gashmeer as Inspector Samar & d best part was listening to d previous story in original @Gashmeer voice. Totally loved it!" a fan commented. "Starting to question these publications that rate these movies 4.5 stars. What the hell was this movie?" a social media user questioned.

"He delivered an outstanding performance in #Chhorii2 which impressed everyone nailed the role of inspector Samar perfectly. Your immense dedication n talent truly shines in ur each project @Gashmeer," another social media user wrote.

"Wow! Honest review is that every single person was good in the movie. All the main actors and supporting actors were amazing," read a comment. "Ok ok movie not too much of horror," another comment read. "One time watch," was one more of the comments on social media.

"No horror but decent thriller..I think they should get a part 3," a person opined. "Waste of time," another person wrote.