Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with Chhorii 2. After the success of Chhorii, the film is back with its second part titled 'Chhorii 2'. The makers have added a new face of Soha Ali Khan to the franchise. The spooky thriller revolves around women and inequality in the society. The film based on superstitions is all set to release on on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.

Chhorii 2 premise

The film revolves around a king who gets upset with the birth of a girl child and asks his servant to kill the infant. It is here that Soha Ali Khan comes into the picture. At the trailer launch, Soha said that her character is unpredictable and has a lot of mystery to it. And, that was something that attracted her to the role.

The makers have promised that the horror this time is even darker and more real. The trailer has left everyone spooked and fans can't wait to watch it. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

Social media reactions

"Soha ali khan after a long time, she's an underrated actress," wrote a user. "Goosebumps what a trailer...can't wait for Gashmeer's performance #GashmeerMahajani," another user wrote.

"They should release such movies in theatres. Achhi movies OTT pe laate hai or bakwas movies theatre me & then say Bollywood is dead," read a comment. "Nushrat Bharucha is too good," another comment read. "They cooked something.. let's see," a social media user commented.

"What a trailer," another social media user dropped a comment. "Looks like it should release in theatre , it's theterical experience," a fan commented. "@nushrrattbharuccha the end was terrifying, can't see you in this avatar....cinema main lagni wali film hai yeh ....looking Kadak," another fan opined.

"This is scary and looking forward to see this thriller specially to see #GashmeerMahajani performance!" one more of the fans wrote. "Release in theatres. This looks like a masterpiece," one more of the comments read.