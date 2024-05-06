Neha Dhupia has come under fire for seemingly ignoring Nushrratt Bharuccha at an event. As per a video doing the rounds, Neha gave a cold shoulder to Nushratt at an event. The two actresses were present at the Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024. A video from the glamorous night shows the Janhit Mein Jaari actress posing for the paparazzi while Neha waits for her turn.

What went down?

A man is seen approaching the two ladies. He first interacts with Nushrrat and gives her a hug and then seems to be exchanging pleasantries with Dhupia. Once the man walks ahead, the leggy lass is seen moving towards the other side of the area crossing Bharuccha but doesn't greet or look at her.

This left many on social media asking the reason behind such coldness. Many felt that there could be some past issue between the two, while many reasoned it could just be an innocent lapse. Professionally, apart from her three decades of career in the industry, Neha has been grabbing headlines with her podcast show now having turned to a video format - No Filter Neha.

Neha on making celebs talk on NFN

Neha also said that despite PR and management teams, celebrities react naturally to her questions. She added that she throws the questions at them and it is then left upto them to react to it the way they want.

"I think the reason or the way to do it, is to uncart, having a well-researched but free-flowing chat. Making them believe that I am on their side. The show is not just for me to have a guest give me headlines and scoops because I am not a journalist, not that there's anything wrong with that but it's also for me to be able to make them believe that it's just two friends having a conversation," she told OTT play about making the guests talk.