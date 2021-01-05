Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in 2018. The couple managed to keep it a secret until they uploaded the pictures themselves. While many in the industry were surprised, the announcement left Yuvraj Singh upset.

It is no secret that Yuvraj Singh – Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were the best of friends, once upon a time. The three had had a solid friendship since their initial days in their respective businesses. However, it was Neha – Angad's wedding that changed it all.

There were reports of Yuvraj Singh being miffed with besties Angad and Neha for not inviting him to their wedding. And while Neha and Angad decided to give him time, Yuvraj still doesn't seem to have forgiven them for it. There were three instances which proved how the friendship had gone sour. Firstly, Yuvraj Singh had taken massive dig at the two of them during Friendship Day.

He had written on social media, "Just realised yesterday was friendship day! Just my take on people who I thought were friends!! After my whole year experience happy to say I love my dogs more .! You live, you learn .Anyways Happy friendship day"

In another instance, Yuvraj Singh threw a massive bash when he announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The who's who of the film and cricket industry was present at the do in full attendance, including his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma. But, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were not invited. And finally, it was Angad Bedi himself who blew the lid off the whole controversy.

When Angad appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast, he opened up about Yuvraj Singh's friendship day quote. He said:

My best friend did post an Instagram post very recently on friendship day and I read that post. Yuvi's quote was something like – just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more. Something like that, I just thought it was a bit immature. It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want me to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He is a dear friend of mine."

Well, we loved seeing the trio together and a friendship so genuine seems so rare these days. We hope it wouldn't be long before the three patch up and go back to being the awesome-st trio they were.