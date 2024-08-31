'If he misbehaved he must have had his reasons': Gashmeer Mahajani on Asim Riaz's Fight with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has been receiving backlash due for multiple reasons, few months back Asim announced his break-up with Himanshi Khurana wasn't. the rapper, singer and actor was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The participant faced flak for his aggressive behaviour on the show,

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim was embroiled in an ugly fight with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. However, host Rohit Shetty ousted him from the show after his inappropriate remarks.

Besides that, many called him "arrogant" after his fallout with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

After his fight, several netizens and actors were divided, some stood by him, while some slammed him.

If you @imrealasim are an uneducated Bhabhoot then why are you murdering English? English Bolna Zaroori Hai? Hindi Main Bol Le Yaar. pic.twitter.com/qhBbcxAm9j — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 24, 2024

Speaking on the matter, actor Gashmeer Mahajani in an interview with TellyChakkar said, "Koi bhi contestant ho, Aukaat hi nahi hai kisiki ke koi Rohit Sir ko leke baat kare.. Toh unnko hum iss equation se bahar rakhte hai (Rohit sir should be kept out of this equation because no one should be speaking about him in relation to this show. None of us have the stature to comment on him. I'm saying this seriously. No contestant has the right to bring Rohit sir into this discussion, so we should leave him out of it)."

He continued, "If you ask for my opinion on the fight between the two or three contestants, I really don't know what to say. What's there to comment on? Did anyone win a medal? No, they just had a fight, like two random people on the street. No one even raised a hand, it was just a verbal spat. Why should we give it so much importance? Do we comment on street fights in Mumbai every day? Why make a big deal out of it?"

Gashmeer's rapport with Asim

Gashmeer also touched upon his rapport with Asim Riaz, saying, "Everyone has a different temperament. I spent a week with Asim, and he was nice to me, and I was nice to him. If he misbehaved or crossed a line, he must have had his reasons. Everyone justifies their actions, and Asim would have his reasons too. If he crossed a limit, he left the show, didn't he? The channel didn't keep him on. So, the matter ends there."

Apart from that, an influencer is also slamming him for broken English.

A video of Asim Riaz was in conversation with Siddharth Kannan, where he spoke about the negativity surrounding him. YouTuber Shan Prasher brutally roasted the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up over his broken English.

A few words used by Asim Riaz are "religioustic",", "stooding up" and "success to key."

In his roast, Shan Prasher trolled Asim Riaz for saying, "Itna complexion aa gaya hai" when he wanted to say "complex."

The video was released two weeks back and it was shared on Twitter by KRK, who tweeted, "If you @imrealasim are an uneducated Bhabhoot then why are you murdering English? English Bolna Zaroori Hai? Hindi Main Bol Le Yaar." ( Don't speak English, say in Hindi).