'Over exaggeration, think before speaking': Netizens school Varun Dhawan for saying' 'My three-month-old daughter scolds me'

Varun Dhawan welcomed his first daughter with Natasha Dalal recently. The actor has not revealed her face or name but he often talks about her, when paps ask her. On Saturday, at the trailer launch of his niece, Anjini Dhawan's film Binny and Family, Varun spoke about his newborn child, why his father didn't launch him and much more.

At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan said that not just his wife, even his newborn scolds him "Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki, mumy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir baby ke room me aate he bacchi bhi daant ri hai aur fir biwi bhi daant ti hai. Toh, us waqt aap sochte ho position kya hai ghar me".

( "It feels a bit strange that mom and dad just scolded me, and then as soon as I enter the baby's room, the kid is also scolding me, and then my wife is scolding me too. So, at that moment, you start to wonder what your position is in the house.")

He added, "I guess you call this term 'adulting'. When you are in between both situations. I am lucky to have an elder brother, jo load bhi leta hai. What becomes scary or difficult at that point in time for the child is the parent's health. When we are young, our parents are worried about us. Abhi bhi karte hai. My mother is here. But as they grow older, you also need to take care of them. It's a situation you have to navigate," he added.

Netizens added that his daughter is too young to even speak, how can she scold him. Varun was schooled for his remark.

Varun on his father not launching him

Varun said, "She is my niece but I am here as sort of an elder brother... It is a good film that is why I am here. My father never launched me because that tradition is not there in my family, he doesn't believe in that. We have no hand in what she has done and it will be wrong for me to take credit for any of her success. Genuinely, she has done it on her own and I am very proud of her that she has done this journey."

Varun Dhawan started his career with Karan Johar's 2012 movie "Student of the Year" alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has 'Border 2' in the pipeline. He will also be seen in 'Bhediya 2', 'Baby John' and an untitled film directed by his father, David Dhawan.

He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Stree 2.

Personal front

On June 3, Varun Dhawan shared a video announcing the arrival of his daughter. "We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to respect our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding. Natasha & Varun."