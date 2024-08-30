Pataudi Parivaar's bahu and actor Kareena Kapoor is the OG diva and charms her fans with her screen presence, not only is she a versatile actor but also a doting mommy to Taimur and Jeh. The actor is an avid social media user and often drops pictures and videos from her photoshoots, vacation getaways and her videos from her workouts.

Kareena Kapoor's recent Instagram story landed her in trouble, the actor took to her iG story and shared a quote by Hollywood filmmaker Clint Eastwood that said luxury isn't about money, but the small joys of life, said the quote wasn't well received by netizens as they were of the view that she travels to Switzerland, Europe, and has guards taking care of her and nannies for her kids. She lives in a lavish mansion and is living an ultra-luxurious life.

Netizens were irked by Kareena's ironic statement.

Kareena recently reposted a quote attributed to Clint Eastwood, 94, on her Instagram Stories and wrote along with it, "Read it again and again (red heart emoji)." The quote states, "Don't look for luxury in watches or bracelets, don't look for it in mansions or sailboats; luxury is laughter and friends, luxury is not being sick, luxury is the rain on your face, and luxury is hugs and kisses. Don't look for luxury in stores or in gifts, don't look for it in parties or events. Luxury is that people love you, luxury is that they respect you, luxury is that your parents live, luxury is being able to play with your grandchildren, luxury is those little things that cannot be bought with money."

Redditors didn't spare the actor and they slammed her brutally

A Redditor shared Kareena's Story and wrote along with a screenshot of the same, "Made me laugh. People living in luxury talking about how luxury is not the most important thing in life." They added, "No hate or jealousy here but I always find it funny (and tone-deaf) when people who are uber-rich post about how money is not everything in life. I mean if you had gotten the short end of the stick in life, surely 'materialistic' things would be first on your list."

One of them commented, "As Micheal Corleone said in Godfather 2, 'This contempt for money is just another trick of the rich to keep the poor without it."

Another wrote, "The irony. This woman has Pataudi Palace and goes to Gstaad every year."

"They live in their own bubble. Take luxury out of their lives then we'll see," mentioned a user.

"This is a luxury. Money gives you that luxury to talk sh*t like this," read another comment.

This isn't the first time Kareena has landed herself in controversy, recently, Kareena responded to the legal notice issued to her in May by the Madhya Pradesh High Court over a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony asking for a ban on the sale of her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'.

The actor in her reply through lawyers Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt said that she had no intentions of hurting any religious sentiments.

The actress in her reply reportedly also called the book 'Pregnancy Bible' her 'third child.'

What is the issue regarding Kareena's book?

Christopher Anthony, a social activist from Jabalpur, stated that the word 'Bible' in Kareena's memoir's title is hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community. "The Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," he is reported to have said in his petition.

What's next?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter by Justice GS Ahluwalia on September 10.

Kareena's book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' was published on 10 August 2021.

Work Front

Kareena will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film.